Awkwafina is a ''night online shopper''.

The 29-year-old actress-and-rapper - whose real name is Nora Lum - admitted she can't resist splashing out online when she's had a few drinks in the evening and is often shocked when her purchases turn up because she can't remember buying them.

Speaking to PEOPLE at US online fashion retailer Shopbop's, 'Let's... Play... Holiday!' party in New York City, Awkwafina said: ''I'm one of the night online shoppers, who might have drank a little too much Remy and went on Shopbop and spent $8,000 and then you wake up and you're like, 'What's that?! What are those shoes?' No, but seriously, I'm definitely a shopper, and I love Shopbop.''

The 'Ocean's 8' actress went on to praise designer Sandy Liang for her ''carefree'' approach to fashion.

She added: ''I'm wearing Sandy Liang tonight, and I know Sandy very well. I've been a huge fan of her for long time now.

''When I got the options [for Shopbop party] I saw Sandy in there, and there was no way I wasn't going to wear her. She's amazing. The way that she approaches fashion, she does in a way that's so carefree and so spontaneous and it makes sense. I can relate to that for sure.''

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star also confessed that celebrity stylist, Avo Yermagyan, has ''transformed'' her life even though he doesn't agree with all of her fashion choices.

She added: ''My stylist is amazing, and he's transformed my life. He disagrees with a lot of stuff that I wear in my normal day-to-day life like slides with socks with a dress.

''But that's like what I do -- you got to stay true to you too.''