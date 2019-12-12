Awkwafina doesn't like to ''face the heavy stuff'' so hides with humour.
Awkwafina doesn't like to ''face the heavy stuff''.
The 31-year-old rapper-and-actress - whose real name is Nora Lum - admitted she always used humour as a coping mechanism after her mother passed away when she was just four years old but didn't realise to what extent until working on her first drama, 'The Farewell'.
She said: ''I learned [making] 'The Farewell' that it's an instinct for me not only in my performances, but in my real life. Because I don't want to face the heavy stuff. I want to keep it light.''
And Awkwafina invented her persona as a teenager to overcome stage fright because she felt it was a ''mask'' that gave her confidence.
She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I almost [equated] Awkwafina to this mask I would put on that just imbued confidence.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star admitted the two sides to her have gradually merged over the years.
She said: ''People can say that Nora's the serious one and Awkwafina's this crazy comedy one, but for me, the older I get and the more I [do], they become one.
''I can't leave Awkwafina. Awkwafina is a part of me. I didn't create Nora; I created Awkwafina. So it makes it powerful when I see her name somewhere.''
And Awkwafina is amazed by how much her career has progressed in recent years, including the awards buzz surrounding 'The Farewell'.
She reflected: ''When these things happen, you wonder what got you here. I think that for every project, I do feel a little bit of that still, that kind of 'I'm a nobody, who am I?' ''
But the star is more secure in herself now.
She said: ''It's still a ride, but I feel like I have a better sense of self. I have a better idea of where this all may be going.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...