Awkwafina - whose real name is Nora Lum - sometimes calls herself Michelle Pfeiffer, because she likes to confuse the baristas in Starbucks.
Awkwafina sometimes calls herself Michelle Pfeiffer.
The 31-year-old comedic actress - whose real name is Nora Lum - already goes by an alias which she adopted as a teenager, but has said she sometimes takes on the name of fellow Hollywood star Michelle, as she likes to confuse people in Starbucks when it comes to writing her name on her cup.
Explaining her Awkwafina moniker, she said: ''When I was 15 or 16, I thought the name 'Awkwafina' was great, hilarious. I never thought anyone would ever call me that. Cut to now, where everyone calls me that. So that's good.
''[In Starbucks] I like putting 'Michelle Pfeiffer'. All 'F's in the 'Pfeiffer,' throws them off a little bit.''
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star has always loved making people laugh, and says she first discovered her talent for comedy at the age of four, when she used humour as a ''defence mechanism'' following the tragic death of her mother.
She explained: ''I developed humour as a defence mechanism when I was like, four. Actually, after the passing of my mom. I wanted to be an emblem of joy and not an emblem of sorrow.''
Awkwafina also discussed the difficulties of being a woman in comedy, as she says she strives to ''empower'' and ''encourage'' other women through her performances.
Speaking to Vogue's '73 Questions' series on YouTube, she said: ''I think being a woman in comedy means kind of building up that collective camaraderie with the truths, the sometimes sad and funny truths of being a woman. But also using it to empower, using it to encourage, using it to laugh, to further improve womanhood in general.''
Meanwhile, the 'Ocean's 8' actress recently said she had ''difficulty believing'' in herself as a child.
She admitted: ''Anxiety was one of the first emotions that I learned. A feeling of not being secure. When I was young I often had difficulty believing in myself and feeling confident in certain things. And I think that I had to really find it. I remember feeling that, always, as a young kid.''
We could only pick out five favourites this month.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Despite a promising trailer and a great cast, this French-American comedy-thriller is a complete misfire...
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
There's an intriguing true story buried inside this overly structured drama, and by playing by...
There were 1,245 episodes of the gothic soap Dark Shadows between 1966 and 1971, so...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
In 1752, The Collins family moves from Liverpool for a new life in North America....
Watch the trailer for CheriCheri is the story of a gorgeous retired courtesan LÃ©a and...