Sheku Kanneh-Mason thought he was ''dreaming'' while he was performing at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month.

The 19-year-old cellist became a household name after he performed a beautiful piece during the ceremony, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, on May 19, and he has admitted it'll be a ''special'' moment he'll never forget.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Classic Brit Awards, held at The Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday (13.06.18), he said: ''It was very special and it was such a lovely afternoon in itself. To be able to perform in such a beautiful setting for so many amazing people is a dream really.''

The wedding was watched by people around the world but Sheku didn't realise how many eyes were on him at the time because he was just playing to the chapel.

He said: ''I think performing in the chapel I didn't get a sense of all the people watching on TV. In general I don't tend to get nervous before performing, obviously that was a performance very different to what I'm used to but I was able to enjoy it.''

Although the royal wedding was an iconic moment, he actually had to leave the nuptials early in order to take one of his exams at the Royal Academy of Music.

Meanwhile, Sheku's success is going from strength to strength at the moment as he scooped Best Male Artist and the Critics' Choice Award at The Classic Brit Awards.

About winning his gongs, he said: ''To win an award tonight is such an amazing feeling being nominated alongside such amazing artists is amazing.

''Celebration of classical music is such a wonderful thing and I'm thrilled to be a part of this and to have a part in the sense of winning an award is incredible.

''I think I will always be focused and developing as a musician that's what I try to do every day so I will continue to do that.''