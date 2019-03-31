Ava Max says her new album will be ''unapologetically pop''.

The 25-year-old singer - who has named her fans Avatars - reached number one in the UK and more than 14 countries around the world with the pop song 'Sweet But Psycho', which was released in August, and says her new album will have a similar sound.

Ava told the Wind City Times: ''I am straight up, unapologetically pop. The album that is coming out this year is straight on what you expect with more 'Psychos'. If you are not expecting more 'Psychos' then I don't know.''

''It's definitely more sonically the same.''

But Ava is proud that all her songs mean more than being just about ''partying''.

she added: ''The message is very strong and empowering pop songs. There will be songs that are a little bit more emotional. Most of it is all upbeat, pop anthems. They all stand for something. I don't have one song about partying.''

The singer admitted she never expected 'Sweet But Psycho' to be such a major hit so quickly.

She said: ''I didn't know how fast this would take off because it went first in Sweden and went number one. It was released the same day globally. It first was big in Europe in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Now it is rising in the United States and Australia.

''I feel globally it's been a remarkable success story. People are relating to it.''