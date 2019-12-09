Ava Max's debut album is ''pretty much finished''.

The 25-year-old pop star - who reached number one in the UK and more than 14 countries around the world with breakthrough hit 'Sweet But Psycho' in August - has teased her fans that they can expect to find out the release date and title for her first full-length studio effort ''in the next few months''.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, she spilled: ''We don't have a date yet but I do know it will be in the next few months.

''It's pretty much finished.

''We are just finalising some things.

''I can't wait to even share the title.''

Ava - who performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 in London at the weekend - previously teased that it will be ''unapologetically pop''.

She said: ''I am straight up, unapologetically pop ... It's definitely more sonically the same.''

And the US star is proud that all her songs ''stand for something'' and aren't just about having a good time.

She added: ''The message is very strong and empowering pop songs. There will be songs that are a little bit more emotional. ''Most of it is all upbeat, pop anthems.

''They all stand for something. I don't have one song about partying.''

Ava also admitted that she never expected 'Sweet But Psycho' to be such a major hit so quickly.

She said: ''I didn't know how fast this would take off because it went first in Sweden and went number one. It was released the same day globally. It first was big in Europe in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Now it is rising in the United States and Australia.

''I feel globally it's been a remarkable success story. People are relating to it.''