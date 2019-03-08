Ava Max moved her family with her to Los Angeles to give her the best shot of becoming a pop star.
Ava Max's whole family relocated to Los Angeles to help launch her pop career.
The 'Sweet but Psycho' hitmaker shot to fame with the breakthrough hit last summer, and she has admitted that there was a lot of ''family drama'' after she failed to get noticed in the industry for so long.
Ava and her parents moved over 3,000 miles away from their home in Virginia to La La Land, just so she could have the best shot at becoming a star.
However, the 25-year-old singer - who was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Albanian immigrant parents, but grew up in Virginia - admitted that her family started to have doubts about whether she would be a success after a decade of ''stress'' and rejection.
Ava told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I think I've definitely always been able to sing and it's been a blessing and a curse.
''There was a lot of disappointment for sure.
''The disappointments were not a good thing - they definitely caused a lot of drama in the family.
''We were all, in a way, supporting one dream for such a long time.
''There was a lot of stress. I've been trying to make it in the industry for a long time.
''They never really believed that it was going to happen for over 10 years.''
Now Ava has drawn comparisons to Oscar-winner Lady Gaga with her style and look and says it's an honour as she has always idolised the ''iconic'' 'Shallow' hitmaker.
She said: ''I look up to Lady Gaga, of course. I know I get compared a lot.
''It's definitely a huge compliment because she's been doing this for 10 years and every look has been so iconic, every song. I love it.''
Ava has today (08.03.19) followed up her hit single with the track 'So Am I', which is about learning to love yourself and embracing being ''different''.
The rising star says that if she is having a bad day, she turns to the lyrics to remind herself that no one is ''perfect''.
She said in a statement about the song: '''So Am I' is about loving yourself, being different, being an outcast and not fitting in the format that society wants to put us in - just celebrating what really makes you different.
''Whenever I'm feeling down, I remind myself that my flaws make me perfect, because in reality there is no perfect.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.