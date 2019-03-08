Ava Max's whole family relocated to Los Angeles to help launch her pop career.

The 'Sweet but Psycho' hitmaker shot to fame with the breakthrough hit last summer, and she has admitted that there was a lot of ''family drama'' after she failed to get noticed in the industry for so long.

Ava and her parents moved over 3,000 miles away from their home in Virginia to La La Land, just so she could have the best shot at becoming a star.

However, the 25-year-old singer - who was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Albanian immigrant parents, but grew up in Virginia - admitted that her family started to have doubts about whether she would be a success after a decade of ''stress'' and rejection.

Ava told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I think I've definitely always been able to sing and it's been a ­blessing and a curse.

''There was a lot of disappointment for sure.

''The disappointments were not a good thing - they definitely caused a lot of drama in the family.

''We were all, in a way, supporting one dream for such a long time.

''There was a lot of stress. I've been trying to make it in the industry for a long time.

''They never really believed that it was going to happen for over 10 years.''

Now Ava has drawn comparisons to Oscar-winner Lady Gaga with her style and look and says it's an honour as she has always idolised the ''iconic'' 'Shallow' hitmaker.

She said: ''I look up to Lady Gaga, of course. I know I get compared a lot.

''It's definitely a huge ­compliment because she's been doing this for 10 years and every look has been so iconic, every song. I love it.''

Ava has today (08.03.19) followed up her hit single with the track 'So Am I', which is about learning to love yourself and embracing being ''different''.

The rising star says that if she is having a bad day, she turns to the lyrics to remind herself that no one is ''perfect''.

She said in a statement about the song: '''So Am I' is about loving yourself, being different, being an outcast and not fitting in the format that society wants to put us in - just celebrating what really makes you different.

''Whenever I'm feeling down, I remind myself that my flaws make me perfect, because in reality there is no perfect.''