Ava Max has promised to share new music with her fans after the success of her global hit 'Sweet but Psycho'.

The 25-year-old American star - who has named her fans Avatars - reached number one in the UK and more than 14 countries around the world with the pop song, which was released in August, and has admitted she has been left feeling ''overwhelmed'' by the madness of it all.

Alongside two selfies, she wrote on Instagram: ''I've had a lot of my mind lately, I can't wait to share all this music I've been working on for you. I also can't wait for you to grow with me, and for us to learn together along the way. I'm so overwhelmed and happy on all the success ''Sweet but Psycho'' is having ... but I also can't wait for us to get to know each other more. Xoxo Ava I love you Avatars (sic)''

Prior to 'Sweet but Psycho', Ava had featured on 'Let It Be Me' on David Guetta's album '7' and 'Make Up' with Vice and Jason Derulo.

The rising star - who is signed to Atlantic Records - was taken under the wing of record producer Cirkut, who she worked with on 'Sweet but Psycho', and she says she has the 32-year-old Canadian songwriter, who has co-written hits for the likes of Rihanna, The Weeknd, Britney Spears, Jessie J and Kesha, to thank for helping her launch her career.

She said recently: ''I mean, Cirkut being in the picture basically changed my life.

''I used to go to the studio in the past and people wouldn't give me -- producers and songwriters -- wouldn't give me back my demos.

''It was really hard to get my stuff back from producers. So meeting him really turned things around.

''I mean, the first song we put on SoundCloud got so much traction that I ended up getting a record deal through email.

It happened so fast, but it wasn't instant leading up to that. I had to struggle for years. It was really hard. But, yeah, Cirkut opened up a lot of doors for me.''