Ava Max has beans for breakfast when she is in the UK.

The US pop star loves playing across the pond because she gets to indulge in British delicacies such as the canned food which is usually served on toast or with a full English breakfast.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about her favourite thing about the UK at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, she spilled: ''Beans for breakfast, I really like beans. It's all about the food let's be real.''

The 25-year-old singer has been riding high on the success of her debut single 'Sweet But Psycho' and she says it was ''important'' to show how ''opinionated and strong'' women can be in relationships not necessarily that they are ''psycho''.

She explained: ''I think it's important to show different sides of your personality in a relationship and that's what 'Sweet But Psycho' means.

''It doesn't mean calling a girl psycho, it means, 'Wow, this girl's opinionated and strong, and that's OK, and she's misunderstood in the relationship.'

''And for a relationship to be harmonious it should be open and honest, so that's what it's all about.''

Ava - who released the second single 'So Am I' in March - previously teased that her debut album will be ''unapologetically pop''.

The singer - who has named her fans Avatars - reached number one in the UK and more than 14 countries around the world with'Sweet But Psycho', which was released in August, and says her new record will have a similar sound.

She said: ''I am straight up, unapologetically pop. The album that is coming out this year is straight on what you expect with more 'Psychos'. If you are not expecting more 'Psychos' then I don't know.

''It's definitely more sonically the same.''