August Alsina joked Will Smith ''whooped'' him over rumours about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 26-year-old singer has offered a tongue in cheek response to claims he has been having an affair with the 'Aladdin' actor's wife, and he laughed off the speculation as he teased his followers with a puffy faced selfie on Instagram.

Sharing a snap of his swollen face, August quipped: ''Will finally caught up to me about all that Jada crap that was going on in the news. Let's just say, he whooped my axs!! Guess that ALI training really paid off. (sic)''

The rumours have come from fans reading into August's single 'Nunya' - which references a woman called Koren, which is also Jada's middle name - and their friendship.

However, the star gave his selfie another caption to confirm there's no beef between him and Will.

Explaining the real reason for his puffed-up face, he wrote: ''A glimpse of my mood and everyday life during allergy season. Everything on me is so swollen. I'm really trying to do music shit for y'all but my allergies are trying to take me OUT.''

After more than two decades of marriage, Will, 50, and Jada, 47, are secure in their relationship, and he previously claimed the pair would never get a divorce as they don't have any ''deal breakers''.

Speaking last year, he said: ''There's nothing that could happen that we won't be together and love each other. And it's not just because we're saying it. It's because we've cracked each other's heads wide open.

''I've truly learned the definition of unconditional love. I love you, I support you, I'm going to help you be happy no matter what. I don't have to like it. I describe it as the day the deal breakers are gone. We don't have any deal breakers.''