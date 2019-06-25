Audrina Patridge thinks getting divorced was like ''mourning a death''.

The 34-year-old star split from Corey Bohan - the father on her three-year-old daughter Kirra - in 2017, just 10 months after they tied the knot, and she admitted it has been a very difficult situation to go through in the public eye.

She said: ''Divorce is like mourning a death. You're ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you ... makes it a million times worse...

''I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back.''

Despite the animosity between herself and the 37-year-old BMX rider, Audrina hopes things will change in the future.

She told People magazine: ''I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us.''

The brunette beauty admitted she felt relieved as soon as her divorce was finalised.

She said: ''It took a lot of weight off of my shoulders.''

Audrina is returning to the spotlight in 'The Hills: New Beginnings' and thinks she's a very different person to when the show first aired.

She said: ''My life is so different now. [Back then] I was still young and learning and experiencing life. I'm an adult now. And I'm definitely wiser.''

And the reality star credits the show for helping her get her life back on track and she'll always be grateful for the support of her co-stars.

She said: ''My life was a mess when the opportunity to do the show again came back.

''I was going through a divorce and I was moving. There were times when I broke down on camera because I couldn't hold it together. But my 'Hills' family was so supportive and loving. They were there for me.

''Being a mother gives you purpose. Kirra is my everything. So [being back on 'The Hills'] is a new chapter for me. I have a daughter to protect.''