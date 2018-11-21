Years & Years have announced Astrid S as their support act for their 'Palo Santo' UK tour.
Years & Years have announced Astrid S as their support act for their 'Palo Santo' UK tour.
The pop group - which consists of Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen - have confirmed that the 22-year-old 'Emotion' singer will open for them as they prepare to kick off their highly-anticipated tour in Glasgow, Scotland, later this month.
Astrid S broke onto the scene in 2016 with her single 'Hurts So Good' from her self-titled EP that saw the singer achieve 5x Platinum status.
There was a three-year gap between the release of Years & Years' first album 'Communion' and follow-up 'Palo Santo' and singer Olly admits it was so slow to come out because of the creative differences between the members, much to the appointment of their record label Polydor.
He said: ''We could never agree on what sounded good or what we liked. Then six months down the line, we still had no songs and the label were really angry and annoyed.''
On top of the band's difficult second record, Olly was going through an emotional time with his troubled relationship with his father.
The two things combined made Olly's success feel like a ''fairy tale'' gone wrong.
He admitted: ''It was a nightmare. I felt so miserable and I was so angry because I'd worked so hard to be in this position, and it's very weird to feel like you're in this fairy tale that's going wrong and you're desperate to put it back on the right track.''
Years & Years UK tour dates:
November
28 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
29 O2 Apollo Manchester
30 Arena Birmingham
December
2 O2 Apollo Manchester,
4 Brighton Centre,
5 The O2 Arena, London ('Rendezvous' show)
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.