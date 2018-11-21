Years & Years have announced Astrid S as their support act for their 'Palo Santo' UK tour.

The pop group - which consists of Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen - have confirmed that the 22-year-old 'Emotion' singer will open for them as they prepare to kick off their highly-anticipated tour in Glasgow, Scotland, later this month.

Astrid S broke onto the scene in 2016 with her single 'Hurts So Good' from her self-titled EP that saw the singer achieve 5x Platinum status.

There was a three-year gap between the release of Years & Years' first album 'Communion' and follow-up 'Palo Santo' and singer Olly admits it was so slow to come out because of the creative differences between the members, much to the appointment of their record label Polydor.

He said: ''We could never agree on what sounded good or what we liked. Then six months down the line, we still had no songs and the label were really angry and annoyed.''

On top of the band's difficult second record, Olly was going through an emotional time with his troubled relationship with his father.

The two things combined made Olly's success feel like a ''fairy tale'' gone wrong.

He admitted: ''It was a nightmare. I felt so miserable and I was so angry because I'd worked so hard to be in this position, and it's very weird to feel like you're in this fairy tale that's going wrong and you're desperate to put it back on the right track.''

Years & Years UK tour dates:

November

28 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

29 O2 Apollo Manchester

30 Arena Birmingham

December

2 O2 Apollo Manchester,

4 Brighton Centre,

5 The O2 Arena, London ('Rendezvous' show)