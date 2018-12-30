According to Ashley McBryde, she's terrible at ''pretending to be someone else''.
The Grammy-nominated singer felt a pressure early in her music career to conform to a particular image, but over time, Ashley has come to appreciate the importance of being ''unapologetically'' her true self.
She shared: ''It came across as ingeniune. And it was a cool lesson for me, too, because I found out that unless I'm just unapologetically who I am, I really suck at pretending to be someone else.''
Ashley, 35, has already enjoyed considerable success in her relatively young career, with her debut album 'Girl Going Nowhere' being nominated for a Best Country Album Grammy.
And the singer has admitted to being ''overwhelmed'' by the nod.
She told CBS: ''I got so overwhelmed. There was so much love coming at me at one time.''
Despite her success, Ashley previously joked that her voice sounds like she's been a heavy smoker most of her life.
She said: ''I haven't shut up I think since I was born.
''I tend to talk a lot and I sing constantly, and I know that it can be kind of annoying, but I would say I sound a lot like my mom. Only she sounds more like an angel and I sound more like I've smoked most of my life.
''We all sang in church. I'm the youngest of six siblings. We grew up in a really strict Southern church with no instruments so we relied wholly on voices. I played a lot of bluegrass growing up and that was a really cool way to develop an ear for harmony.''
