The Chinese-born artist, who emigrated to the U.S. with his father when he was a child, passed away on 29 December (16), his family confirmed on Facebook.

According to The Walt Disney Family Museum blog, after studying as an artist, Wong worked at Disney between 1938 and 1941. He acted as an "inbetweener", drawing sketches of Mickey Mouse. When he heard studio bosses were developing Bambi, which was released in 1942, he painted several pictures of a deer in a forest in his own time.

"The small, but evocative sketches captured the attention of Walt Disney and became the basis for the film's visual style," the blog reads. "Walt’s vision for Bambi and use of Tyrus’ work still influences films today."

Wong went onto to work at Warner Bros. as a concept and story artist, with credits on films such as Sands Of Iwo Jima, Rebel Without A Cause and The Wild Bunch, according to Deadline.com. He worked there for 26 years until his retirement in 1968.

He was named a Disney Legend in 2001, and was the subject of a documentary, titled Tyrus, in 2015.