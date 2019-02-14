Art the Clown is to return in 'Terrifier 2'.

The murderous clown first appeared in director Damien Leone's 2013 American horror anthology film 'All Hallows' Eve' and was subsequently given his own film in the brutal 'Terrifier' which follows the murderous rampage of the psychopathic killer, played by David Howard Thornton, on one Halloween night.

Leone revealed in an Instagram post this week that the script for the gory movie's sequel is complete and although the filmmaker couldn't reveal any more details of the film, he has promised that Art is ''back and he's badder than ever''.

The director teased: ''For everyone who's anxiously awaiting news regarding a Terrifier sequel, I can finally tell you that I've completed the screenplay and it is &%$#!*@ INSANE!

''Unfortunately, this is the only confirmation I can give right now but rest assured we're working to bring you Terrifier 2 as soon as possible and we're very excited to show you where Art's diabolical journey goes from here! He's back and he's badder than ever!''

A post on the Art the Clown Facebook page also confirmed the news.

It read: ''Hey guys! First of all, thank you so much for the overwhelming response regarding the T2 script! Your support really means the world to us and I promise we're gonna deliver a really kick ass sequel that surpasses the original in every way!''

The original horror also starred Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran as two partygoers who have the misfortune of encountering Art on that fateful Halloween night with gruesome consequences for them and everyone who tries to help them.

Thornton has read the screenplay and insists 'Terrifier 2' will provide a terrifying ''treat''

On Twitter, he wrote: ''Just so you all know! I've had a chance to read it, and boy oh boy are you all in for a treat ... and many tricks!''