An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for WWE star Paige in regards to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The 24-year-old professional wrestler was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend Alberto Del Rio - who currently competes under the ring name Alberto El Patron for 'IMPACT Wrestling' - at Orlando International Airport in Florida on July 9 and the State Attorney's office has now decided to file battery charges against Paige.

As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the athlete, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis.

However, the investigation into her boyfriend's conduct at the airport remains ongoing, according to Pro Wrestling Times.

The 40-year-old grappler wrestled in Monterey, Mexico, over the weekend and was accompanied to the event by his girlfriend.

But it remains unclear whether the couple have returned to the United States already.

Under the terms of the WWE's domestic violence policy, Paige - who originally hails from Norwich, England - is now suspended indefinitely.

Paige also faces the prospect of being sacked by WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) if she found guilty of the charges she's facing.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Paige took to her Twitter account to offer her own version of events, claiming that a third party was responsible for the clash.

In a series of tweets, the wrestling star wrote: ''WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico

''Please leave us alone. That's it. (sic)''

Meanwhile, one witness recorded audio from the airport in which Alberto - whose real name is Jose Rodriguez - can be heard shouting to call the police.

He says: ''Call the cops. Let's do it. Get the cops.''

Paige is then heard shouting: ''Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone. I'm trying to get away from you.''

Alberto later says: ''I'm pressing charges against you. You are pressing charges against yourself.''