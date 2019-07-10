Arnold Schwarznegger will have his own Snapchat Creator Show.

The 71-year-old actor has teamed up with the social media platform to create his own first-person, personality-driven series, titled 'Rules of Success', which will premiere this summer and contain motivational advice from the 'Terminator' legend himself.

And Arnold isn't the only famous face working with the platform, as other Creator Shows will be broadcast from the likes of Serena Williams, Keke Palmer, Maddie Ziegler, Emma Chamberlain, Rickey Thompson, Loren Gray, FaZe Banks and Baby Ariel, to name a few.

The various celebrity shows have been tailored to fit their own personalities and will air all summer, with Kevin Hart's short series being in partnership with his comedy brand and multi-platform network 'Laugh Out Loud', and Keke - whose segment is titled 'Keepin' It Real' - delving into her own mind to give advice on all of life's crazy situations.

Snap is continuing to expand its efforts to support the creator community after new research has shown that the time spent watching shows on Snapchat has been proven to reach more 13-24 year olds than any other platform, including Facebook and Instagram, in the last year alone.

The video-based social channel is bringing the format of their shows to what the creator community is doing successfully today with their organic Stories on Snapchat.

Alongside this, the social media channel is partnering with some of the leading creator-driven studios to bring some of these Creator Shows to life, including Brat, BBTV and Studio71, with additional shows to follow.

And like all of the beloved shows on Snapchat, they will air on the Discover page, to the right of the camera.