Ari Aster says 'Midsommar' is a '' perverse wish-fulfillment film'' and confessed the ending of the movie ''makes him laugh''.
'Midsommar' director Ari Aster considers his latest film to be a ''dark comedy''.
The American filmmaker has been terrifying audiences with his new horror movie, which stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as a couple on the brink of splitting who attend a midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village where events take a disturbing course.
However, Ari believes his story is actually a ''perverse wish-fulfilment film'' and the ending of the movie actually ''makes him laugh''.
In an interview with Collider, he said: ''I've been calling this movie a wish-fulfilment film and fantasy from the beginning. It's a perverse wish-fulfilment film and fantasy. But for me, yeah, I do see the film as a dark comedy. The ending makes me laugh. Yeah, I was hoping to make kind of like a malignant crowd-pleaser.''
The 'Hereditary' director says, for him, the film ends ''cathartically'' and although he finds it amusing he wants audiences to ''question what they're feeling''.
He added: ''I'm hoping that 'Midsommar', especially, it's not just a movie that ends cathartically, but I'm hoping it's a film about catharsis in a way.
''I hope that whatever you're feeling at the end, whatever viewers feel at the end, I hope that they feel compelled to question what they're feeling and not just feel it. I also hope its funny, but I hope that the laughter catches in the throat.''
