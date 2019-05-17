April Love Geary had an abortion in 2014, as she says it's possible for her to be a mother and be pro-choice, as she slams new anti-abortion legislation.
April Love Geary had an abortion in 2014.
The model - who has two daughters, 15-month-old Mia and two-month-old Lola, with her fiancé Robin Thicke - has been speaking out against restrictive bills that were passed by several state lawmakers in the US that effectively ban abortion.
And after receiving criticism for being a mother whilst also being pro-choice, April has said she supports a woman's right to make decisions over her own body, as she once went through an abortion herself before becoming a mother.
Posting a picture of her stomach on Instagram, she wrote: ''@maya.danielle inspired me to post this since I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 & 2019. I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.
''It's scary to think that women won't be able to choose to abort if that's what they want/what's necessary. 'You can be anti abortion for yourself and pro choice for anyone who isn't you because you realize you shouldn't get to make the rules for someone else's body and you're not going to a single thing for the child they can't/don't want to carry. This is possible & necessary' @imaniorwhatever (sic)''
April joins a host of celebrities who have come forward to speak about their experiences with abortions in the wake of the new legislation, including Ashley Judd, Busy Philipps, Jameela Jamil, and Milla Jovovich.
The new laws see states including Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Utah, and Arkansas pass ''heartbeat bills'', which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is the earliest a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the foetus, and well before many women realise they're pregnant.
Alabama legislators, meanwhile, passed an even stricter bill which effectively bans all abortions at any point in pregnancy.
Who inspired Yes We Mystic?
A rising country star opens up about the UK scene.
From the salt mining town of Winsford in Cheshire, The Luka State came to play in the underground confines of The Forum Basement.
She unveils her first solo album in the form of the Judy soundtrack.
From Duran Duran to Weezer, it's an iconic day for music.
This folksy soloist is definitely one to watch.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Blu is a rare macaw parrot who never learnt to fly, after all he's never...