April Love Geary has joked she ''doesn't remember'' a time when she wasn't pregnant, as she's currently expecting her second child with partner Robin Thicke,
April Love Geary has joked she ''doesn't remember'' a time when she wasn't pregnant.
The 24-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Robin Thicke, and as the pair are already parents to 11-month-old daughter Mia Love, April has joked that she can't remember what life is like without carrying a baby.
Posting a picture of her burgeoning baby bump, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: ''I don't even remember what life is like not being pregnant lmao (sic)''
The couple's impending second arrival is actually the third time April has been pregnant, after she tragically suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their first daughter Mia.
When asked during an Instagram Story Q&A last year if she was ''scared'' by the possibility of miscarrying, she said: ''I had one before Mia. But I'm not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn't good for the baby. Life happens and we can't control everything.''
April and the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker - who is also father to eight-year-old Julian, whom he has with ex-wife Paula Patton - revealed they are to become parents again over the summer last year, by sharing a video of young Mia holding a sonogram.
The picture was accompanied by the caption: ''Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again! (sic)''
But it wasn't long before April was facing criticism online from trolls who blasted her and Robin, 41, for not getting married before starting a family together.
Hitting back at the haters on her Instagram story, April wrote: ''Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having babies is the hard part.
''We're in 2018. Not in the 1950's. Women don't NEED to get married before having babies. Ya'll need to chill (sic).''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
Zedd and Katy Perry team up for a sci-fi themed video which sees the latter play an android who falls in love with her human partner - who doesn't...
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Blu is a rare macaw parrot who never learnt to fly, after all he's never...