April Love Geary has joked she ''doesn't remember'' a time when she wasn't pregnant.

The 24-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Robin Thicke, and as the pair are already parents to 11-month-old daughter Mia Love, April has joked that she can't remember what life is like without carrying a baby.

Posting a picture of her burgeoning baby bump, the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram: ''I don't even remember what life is like not being pregnant lmao (sic)''

The couple's impending second arrival is actually the third time April has been pregnant, after she tragically suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their first daughter Mia.

When asked during an Instagram Story Q&A last year if she was ''scared'' by the possibility of miscarrying, she said: ''I had one before Mia. But I'm not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn't good for the baby. Life happens and we can't control everything.''

April and the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker - who is also father to eight-year-old Julian, whom he has with ex-wife Paula Patton - revealed they are to become parents again over the summer last year, by sharing a video of young Mia holding a sonogram.

The picture was accompanied by the caption: ''Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again! (sic)''

But it wasn't long before April was facing criticism online from trolls who blasted her and Robin, 41, for not getting married before starting a family together.

Hitting back at the haters on her Instagram story, April wrote: ''Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having babies is the hard part.

''We're in 2018. Not in the 1950's. Women don't NEED to get married before having babies. Ya'll need to chill (sic).''