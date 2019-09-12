Police have reportedly determined April Love Geary was responsible for a car crash at the weekend.

The 24-year-old model and her fiance Robin Thicke's Cadillac Escalade collided with another vehicle near Point Dume and Zuma Beach along the Pacific Coast Highway a few days ago and preliminary investigations have unearthed what caused the collision.

Police sources told TMZ that April who has two daughters, 19-month-old Mia and six-month-old Lola - made an unsafe left turn onto the highway, causing her to smash into the passenger side of the BMW, which sent the other car flying off the side of the road.

Although no one was taken to hospital immediately from the scene of the crash, it has now been revealed the two young passengers in the BMW were later treated for aches and pains.

April won't be cited for the traffic violation but it is currently unclear whether those in the other car, or the driver's insurance company will sue her privately.

In video footage from the scene, the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker could be seen picking up car parts out of the road and attempting to direct traffic away from the collision.

Meanwhile, April recently opened up about having a termination in 2014.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 & 2019. I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment.

''It's scary to think that women won't be able to choose to abort if that's what they want/what's necessary. 'You can be anti abortion for yourself and pro choice for anyone who isn't you because you realize you shouldn't get to make the rules for someone else's body and you're not going to a single thing for the child they can't/don't want to carry. This is possible & necessary' @imaniorwhatever (sic)''