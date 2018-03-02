Anya Taylor-Joy understands why the 'New Mutants' release date has been pushed back.

The 21-year-old actress is starring as mutant Illya Rasputin aka Magik in the 'X-Men' spin-off film by Josh Boone, and the film was originally set to be released this year but has been slated for release in February next year

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Taylor-Joy revealed she understands why the film has been postponed and hopes they will deliver a ''really great movie''.

She said: ''Josh and I are really close, and he's a really wonderful collaborator, because he really keeps us involved in everything with the movie.

''He doesn't treat us like, 'You guys act and I make the vision'. He keeps us very involved in it, and incredibly invested.

''I think we have such a responsibility to the fans that we are going to make this movie right, and if that takes a bit more time, even though it's disappointing for people that we're not coming out at our April 13 slot, I think if we deliver a really great movie overall people will be happier.

''So we're striving for that! We're trying to make the best movie that we possibly can for the people who care about these characters.''

Although not much is known about the film, it's reported James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X and will have a significant part to play in the plot.

Simon Kinberg, who plays a key role as a producer on the 'X-Men' films, said the release will have its own ''original voice'' and a young vibe.

He previously said: ''Josh Boone and his writing partner are working on the script. They're doing a really nice job of it, and it's a really cool one, because in many ways, like 'Deadpool' was so different from the mainline 'X-Men' movies, 'New Mutants' ... It's maybe not as different as 'Deadpool', but it has its own unique, original voice to it,

''That's the fun for me, working in the 'X-Men' universe, creating these sort of standalone movies that have a different vibe to them. And 'New Mutants' has more of a YA (Young Adult) vibe to it.''