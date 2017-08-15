Anya Taylor-Joy is attached to star in Robert Egger's remake of silent movie 'Nosferatu'.

The 21-year-old actress got her breakout role in psychological thriller 'The Witch' in 2015 and is set to reunite with its director on this upcoming movie to deliver a new take on the cinematic classic.

According to Variety, Taylor-Joy is involved in talks to star in the Studio 8 production, which is being written and directed by Eggers and an idea which was brought to the studio by Jon Silk.

The original 1922 movie was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and Werner Herzog directed a remake back in 1979.

The story follows Count Orlok of Transylvania, who is house-hunting in Germany and falls in love with the estate agent's wife.

It is understood that Taylor-Joy will play the role of the wife but her exact role has not yet been confirmed.

It is also not clear whether 'The Witch's' star Black Phillip will also join the cast of 'Nosferatu', but it's thought he might be too expensive.

The new remake will see Chris Columbus and his eldest daughter Eleanor Columbus produce.

Meanwhile, Eggers is attached to direct 'The Knight' for Studio 8 and Taylor-Joy, who previously starred in M. Night Shyamalan's hit 'Split', is currently filming Josh Boone's X-Men film 'New Mutants' in which she stars as Illya Rasputin opposite 'Game of Thrones Star' Maisie Williams [Wolfsbane].

Taylor-Joy has also signed for 'Split' and 'Unbreakable' sequel 'Glass', which also stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson.