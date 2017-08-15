Anya Taylor-Joy is attached to star in silent movie remake 'Nosferatu'.
Anya Taylor-Joy is attached to star in Robert Egger's remake of silent movie 'Nosferatu'.
The 21-year-old actress got her breakout role in psychological thriller 'The Witch' in 2015 and is set to reunite with its director on this upcoming movie to deliver a new take on the cinematic classic.
According to Variety, Taylor-Joy is involved in talks to star in the Studio 8 production, which is being written and directed by Eggers and an idea which was brought to the studio by Jon Silk.
The original 1922 movie was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and Werner Herzog directed a remake back in 1979.
The story follows Count Orlok of Transylvania, who is house-hunting in Germany and falls in love with the estate agent's wife.
It is understood that Taylor-Joy will play the role of the wife but her exact role has not yet been confirmed.
It is also not clear whether 'The Witch's' star Black Phillip will also join the cast of 'Nosferatu', but it's thought he might be too expensive.
The new remake will see Chris Columbus and his eldest daughter Eleanor Columbus produce.
Meanwhile, Eggers is attached to direct 'The Knight' for Studio 8 and Taylor-Joy, who previously starred in M. Night Shyamalan's hit 'Split', is currently filming Josh Boone's X-Men film 'New Mutants' in which she stars as Illya Rasputin opposite 'Game of Thrones Star' Maisie Williams [Wolfsbane].
Taylor-Joy has also signed for 'Split' and 'Unbreakable' sequel 'Glass', which also stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson.
He'll also be on board as a producer for the book to screen adaptation.
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
There's no denying that we're becoming ever more dependent on robots. From machines that perform...
Fans of film journalism will love this documentary about the noted Chicago critic Roger Ebert,...
For what he has said will be his final film, animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki tackles...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
When Jiro Horikoshi was a young boy, all he ever dreamed about was flying planes...
Jack Reacher is a former military police officer who with the ability to make himself...
Opening on a terrified-looking man in a hospital bed, we are immediately informed that Jack...
Herzog departs sharply from the quirky tone of his recent documentaries to offer a startlingly...
What could have been a revealing but relatively dry documentary is given the usual twist...
The Chauvet caves in France were only discovered in 1994 but it's thought that the...