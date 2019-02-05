Anya-Taylor Joy has reportedly been chosen to portray the female lead in Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho'.
Anya-Taylor Joy will reportedly play the female lead in Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho'.
The 'Glass' actress is to star in the psychological horror thriller, which is being co-produced by Focus and Working Title, and will commence production in the summer time, according to Variety.
The acclaimed director - whose previous credits include 'Baby Driver', 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' - previously revealed that his new project will star a female lead, although specific details about the movie remain a closely-guarded secret.
Edgar - who is also working on a sequel to 'Baby Driver' - explained: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.
''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun Of The Dead' you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''
The upcoming movie is based on a script he has co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
Meanwhile, actress Lily James previously heaped praise on Edgar, revealing she loved working with him on 'Baby Driver'.
Lily - who starred as Debora, a young waitress and Baby's love interest, in the 2017 movie - shared: ''I think it's credit to Edgar Wright - his script is really beautifully written and constructed and he's really clever.
''He's such an amazing storyteller and he does it through images and shots, so he makes us care for Baby and then Debora and then puts them together.
''He's manipulated it all, so I think our chemistry is real - not to give too much credit away, we owned it - but I do think Edgar was very clever at constructing that.''
