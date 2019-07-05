Anya Taylor-Joy says 'Last Night in Soho' will provide a ''wild ride'' for audiences.

The 23-year-old actress is set to star in Edgar Wright's highly-secretive forthcoming psychological horror and she admits that after meeting the director two years ago it's ''amazing'' to finally be on set with him, and she has teased that she and her co-stars are in for a challenging but rewarding time.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, she said: ''When Edgar and I first met a couple of years ago he said that he was writing a script he wanted me to be part of, but you know what movies are like. They're ephemeral. They're there and then they're not there. It's crazy.

''So the fact we're actually on set now is amazing. I think it's going to be a very wild ride for us filming it and it's going to be a wild ride for the audience in the cinema that's for sure. And of course it's Edgar so it's going to have some killer tunes.''

Anya stars in the project along with Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen and former 'Doctor Who' actor Matt Smith.

Before she gets to grips with her latest horror role, Anya will next feature on screen in a far more family-friendly project as she voices the character Marla in animated adventure film 'Playmobil: The Movie'.

Although she is best known as a scream queen from her roles in 'The Witch', 'Marrowbone' 'Split' and 'Glass', Anya was delighted to land a part in 'Playmobil: The Movie' because she loves the ''songs and morals'' in children's films and they remind her of her mother and father and they're unusual parenting methods.

She said: ''To be honest, I grew up watching these films. I wasn't much of a horror fan. I loved the songs and the morals behind the stories. I was very accident prone when I was a kid and any time I had a concussion my parents would drop me in front of a Disney movie and if I could sing the songs, they were like, 'Oh she's fine.' ''