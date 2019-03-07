Anya Taylor-Joy likes to have ''fun'' and be ''extra'' with her style on the red carpet.
Anya Taylor-Joy likes to have ''fun'' and be ''extra'' with her style on the red carpet.
The 22-year-old actress always makes sure that her awards season looks are ''dramatic'' and channels that both through her outfit and her hair and make up.
She said: ''What I love most about red-carpet style is that I love magic and fairytales and drama and being extra. If you're not going to have fun on the carpet, when are you? It's such a good opportunity to be a bit dramatic. I'm an actress, I like dramatic things!
''It usually starts with a dress and then I'll go from there. The red-carpet experience itself is a sensory overload. At the beginning I was terrified because I didn't realise yet that it's also a performance. It's keeping your eyes open, trying not to look directly into the flash - or you'll be momentarily blinded - and knowing that these events are a lot more fun if you're going with your friends. And you only make friends in these situations if you spend time working.''
The 'Peaky Blinders' star has only recently started her own three-step skincare ritual and making her own face masks because she ''grew up'' such a ''tomboy''.
She added to British Vogue magazine: ''I grew up such a tomboy that I only recently learned about cleanse, tone, moisturise. It makes a difference when you're living on a plane! I use the Chanel Mousse Confort Rich Foaming Cream Cleanser right now, which is really nice for winter. Then I love True Botanicals, which has a really nice nutrient mist.
''They're really eco-friendly too. There's a Prickly Pear Seed Oil by Mūn which smells so good, too. If I'm going to treat myself I make my own face mask of Bio-Oil mixed with Egyptian Magic. When you wake up the next morning you look like you've had 14 hours of sleep.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.