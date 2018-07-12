Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in 'Weetzie Bat'.

The 22-year-old actress - who shot to fame after her leading role as Thomasin in the 2015 horror 'The Witch' - has reportedly jumped on board the film adaptation of Francesca Lia Block's cult favourite 1980s novel and will play the titular character.

The film will be directed by Justin Kelly and stars the likes of Nick Robinson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sasha Lane and Théodore Pellerin.

The movie has been described as a neon lit fairytale and will tell the story of Weetzie who is an ethereal pixie living in 1980s Los Angeles, where she grew up the child of an alcoholic starlet mother and a junkie screenwriter father.

She teams up with her Mohawked best friend Dirk, played by Pellerin, to find love - leading her to mysterious trenchcoat-wearing filmmaker Max, played by Robinson and platinum-haired surfer Duck, portrayed by Lonsdale.

Taylor-Joy has recently opened up about her current acting schedule and has revealed she has no less than five movie projects in the works at one time.

She said: ''I've been busy but happily busy. I've got three more that I'm really excited about, but I can't really talk about them. I'm somebody who likes to be busy, and if I have too much spare time, I tend to get into trouble.''

It's believed the movie will hit the big screen sometime next year.