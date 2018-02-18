Anya Taylor-Joy thinks everyone should be excited about 'New Mutants' and 'Glass'.

The 21-year-old actress is reprising her role from 'Split' as Casey Cooke in the third movie in the 'Glass' trilogy, as well as starring as mutant Illya Rasputin in the 'X-Men' spin-off film 'New Mutants', and the actress said it was a ''privilege'' working on the two projects.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Anya said: ''I can tell you I am really excited about both of them. I think everyone should be really excited about them because they are different. For 'Glass' every single day we knew we were making something so that was so cool that it was a privilege to be there.

''And with 'New Mutants', it's an entirely different film.''

Both projects are currently in post-production, but 'New Mutants' - which was originally set for release this year - has been postponed until 2019.

'Split' follows James McAvoy as multiple-personality sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb who kidnaps Anya Taylor-Joy's character as he attempts to battle his darkest personality, known as The Beast.

The surprise ending of the film shows it be a follow-up to 2000's 'Unbreakable', which starred Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn who discovers he has super-human strength and resistance to injury.

Samuel L. Jackson played Elijah Price, who was born with Type I osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare disease that renders sufferers' bones extremely fragile and prone to fracture leading.

Last year, Taylor-Joy was nominated of EE's BAFTA Rising Star Award, but lost out to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Tom Holland.

This Sunday (18.02.18) will see Daniel Kaluuya, Josh O'Connor, Tessa Thompson, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh compete for the coveted prize, and Taylor-Joy said she cannot wait to ''hang out with them''.

When asked who she thinks will win this year, she said: ''Oh my gosh. I don't want to put in any names.

''It's going to be so exciting to meet and hang out with them. I mean this year's films have been pretty great.''