Anya Taylor-Joy doesn't have a place to call home.

The 23-year-old actress was born in the US but was raised in Argentina before moving to the UK at six years old, so has a hard time finding a place to call her home.

When asked where she considers home, Anya explained on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': ''I don't really have one right now. It's a bit confusing. I was born in the States but then went straight over to Argentina, where all my family is - then we moved to London.''

The 'Emma' star also doesn't currently own a house and hasn't had a chance to go property hunting because she's been so busy with her career.

She said: ''And then I started acting and I haven't stopped making movies, so I don't have a house yet but I'm working on that.''

What's more, Anya only learned to speak the English language when she was eight years old as she was scared she would have to move back to Argentina.

She continued: ''I only learned English when I was eight because I was convinced if I didn't speak the language in England, I would have to go home but that didn't work out. I had no friends, so I needed to learn the language pretty quickly.''

Anya also opened up about her famous status and has spilled that lots of people approach her to say that she looks ''just like the girl from 'The Witch' but with dark hair'' without realising who they are actually speaking with.

When asked which roles fans recognise her for, Anya replied: ''That really depends because I change my hair colour a lot. For a couple of years, I've been able to get away with, 'Oh, you look just like the girl from 'The Witch' but with dark hair,' or, 'You look just like the girl from 'Split' but with blonde hair.' ''

Anya is happy to go incognito and doesn't bother telling people that they really are speaking to the star of those two horror films.

Asked if she corrects them, she said: ''No, I'm usually with my family having ice cream and I'm like, 'Yeah, I get that all the time.'''