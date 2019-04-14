Anya Taylor-Joy feels ''lucky'' to have been mentored by a number of older actors who she has worked with over the years.
Anya Taylor-Joy feels ''lucky'' to have been mentored by a number of older actors.
The 22-year-old star has received a lot of helpful advice from her co-stars over the years and some of it has proven to be vital.
She said: ''I'm lucky actors who are older than me seem to take me under their wing. Jennifer Jason Leigh [co-star in 'Morgan'] once said to me, 'Even if you don't understand a script or what's going on, if you love the director, just jump, because they're going to do something right.'
''Romola Garai ['The Miniaturist' co-star] gave me a book that killed me. Inside she wrote, 'Make sure your voice is heard; take a seat at the table.' ''
The 'Split' actress was scouted as a model by famous agency Storm when she was just 16 but never felt comfortable in the fashion world so will always be grateful to 'Downton Abbey' actor Allen Leech for helping set her on the path to acting.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''From the second I walked into Storm, I thought, 'I want to be an actor.' I didn't think I could be a model. I grew up as a tomboy and never saw myself as pretty.
''I met Allen Leech on my third ever job and he took my name and number. A couple of weeks later, I got a call from his (and my now) agent. Allen jokes that he should be getting commission from all my movies. I'm like, 'Dude, you're not wrong!' ''
While she's happy with her success, Anya thinks it's hilarious she's been in so many horror movies.
She said: ''If you had told baby me that I would be known as a scream queen or as horror's It girl, I would have laughed so hard. That is so not me; I've never even seen a horror movie. I've never actually looked at genres.''
Make sure you're tooled up properly for your next festival weekend.
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.
After a successful debut album, 'Atelo', Eyre Llew have returned to collaborate with Korean shoegaze band In The Endless Zanhyang We Are for joint EP...
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Lee Weathers evaluates potential risks in businesses, businesses that blur the lines of what could...
As he did in films like Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Anomalisa is a new film from directors Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson. Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Oprah obsessed Alice Klieg suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder which causes her to be socially...
Even though it's slightly too mannered, this true drama takes a clever approach to the...
Kill Your Darlings is the previously untold story of friendship, jealousy, genius and murder that...