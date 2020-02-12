Anya Taylor-Joy loves ''ridiculous'' beauty treatments.

The 23-year-old actress is willing to give anything a go in order to look and feel her best and recently went for a session of cryotherapy, which is where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

She said: ''My last treatment was cryotherapy. I'm into anything ridiculous...

''I coat myself in olive oil when I get sunburnt or have a bruise. My mum taught me to do it when I was little.''

The 'Glass' actress currently has to get up at 4am because of her filming schedule so has been investing in products to brighten her complexion and make her look less tired.

She told Elle.com: ''My last beauty buy was YSL Beauty's Touche Éclat. A fan once left a note that said: 'I wanted to say hello but you looked so tired.' I was like: I'll work on it.''

Anya doesn't wear a lot of make-up when she isn't working so her routine is very quick.

She explained: ''My make-up routine takes no time. I wash my face, follow with SkinCeuticals Mineral Radiance UV Defense SPF5O, £41 - it's tinted, so gives you a little something while protecting skin.

''If I'm going out, I'll pop on Lancôme's Hypnôse Mascara and a purple lip. I use SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective when I'm nervous and cameras are going off - it calms down my redness.''

The 'Thoroughbreds' star is planning to take up dance classes again as they help give her focus.

She said: ''The whole day feels like exercise, waking up at 4am and going straight to work.

''I want to get back into ballet and hip-hop dance classes. They help me to focus on one moment clearly.''