Anya Taylor-Joy has been approached to star in the 'Mad Max' spin-off based on Furiosa.

According to Variety, director George Miller has spoken to the 'Emma' actress about a role in the next instalment of the action series.

George had been hoping to start production next year, although that may no longer be possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is unclear whether Anya is being lined up to play a younger version of Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road', as it is rumoured that the Furiosa spin-off will focus on a younger version of the character.

The 'Mad Max' franchise was successfully revived with 'Fury Road' in 2015. Tom Hardy took over the lead role as Max Rockatansky from Mel Gibson who played the titular character in the original trilogy.

George has plans to make further sequels, although they have been held up by a legal battle between and his production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Bros. over unpaid earnings from the most recent film.

The 74-year-old filmmaker recently assured fans that he had two projects planned involving both Max and Furiosa.

George said: ''There are two stories, both involving Mad Max and also a Furiosa story. We're still solving, we've got to play out the Warners thing [but] it seems to be pretty clear that it's going to happen.''

It is unclear whether Tom and Charlize will return due to their busy schedules but the 'Venom' star previously stated that he would ''jump'' back into the franchise.

The 42-year-old actor said: ''It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it ... As soon as it's real we'll jump on it.''