Anwar Hadid is ''very comfortable'' with his personal style.

The model loves to customise his own outfits and put his own spin on his clothing.

Asked about his personal style, he said: ''It's always been very comfortable. I sew my own clothes. I've always loved all different types ...

''I like to express myself in whatever I feel suits my energy at that point. I just kind of do whatever makes me happy. Everyone is allowed to express themselves freely.''

And the 20-year-old star feels lucky to have his siblings Bella and Gigi Hadid giving him advice about personal style and modelling.

Sharing what advice his sisters Bella and Gigi, both models, gave to him, he added: ''Try to be yourself and be confident and comfortable.

''Also, wear the clothes and don't let them wear you. For modelling, you're an extension of someone else's creation and vision. You have to honour that.''

When it comes to fashion, Anwar likes to design too.

He shared to People: ''I learned a lot about design through modelling. I wanted to be a designer in 2014 before I wrote music or modelled or anything like that. I have a project coming out in the next couple of months with shirts, which is exciting.''