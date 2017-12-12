Anthony McCarten believes that Gary Oldman's performance as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' is the ''performance of his lifetime''.
Anthony McCarten thinks Gary Oldman took his portrayal of Winston Churchill to a ''whole new level'' and his work on 'Darkest Hour' is the ''performance of his lifetime''.
The 56-year-old screenwriter wrote the new Joe Wright movie - which follows the hero British Prime Minister at the beginning of World War II - and McCarten thinks Oldman is more than a worthy Best Actor nominee at the Golden Globes.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of the new movie at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Monday night (11.12.17), McCarten said: ''When you write a role like Winston you want to write a role that an actor, when they do it, will be magnificent. You have to write magnificent into the script but then someone has got to do it. And Gary then took what I did and took it to a whole new level and I think it's the performance of his lifetime or of most actors' lifetimes.''
'Darkest Hour' tells the true story at the beginning of World War II and within days of becoming the UK's leader, Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany and deciding whether to back out of conflict in return for assurances Adolf Hitler's army will leave Britain alone.
McCarten spent eight hours writing the script for the film and he admits he did a lot of research into the famous political figure to show sides of Churchill that hadn't be portrayed before.
He said: ''I did a bit more research and then found out, not only was there pressure, he yielded to it to some degree and seriously consider a peace deal but then he changed his mind and that was key. And I thought I want to write a movie about a guy who can change his mind. I thought that ability to change his mind was not something that we generally were lead to believe about Winston.
''We've never seen the humorous Winston yet he is really beloved for his sense of humour but we've never seen him as a witty man, the witty Winston. And we have never seen a romantic Winston, the letters he wrote to (his wife) Clementine reveal a very romantic emotional side. So it was just all these colours to play with that no one has ever played with before and then you give it all to an actor like Gary Oldman and see what happens.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very...
Gardner Elliot isn't like average 16 year old boys, he's lived on a small colony...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...