Anthony Joshua is set to launch a new male grooming range with Lynx.

The 27-year-old professional boxer is the ambassador of the cosmetics brand, and as part of his collaboration with the popular label the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion will release a limited-edition collection of products.

The muscular hunk's latest venture will mark 10 years since he embarked on a career in the ring and was inspired by his own personal interest and needs after he has worked up a sweat in the gym.

Speaking about his latest venture, the dark-haired sportsman said: ''I'm in and out of the gym all the time, so I know how important it is to have products that will leave me smelling and feeling good.''

And the star has revealed he has always been a fan of Lynx products ever since he was a child.

He said: ''I've been using Lynx products since I was a kid so it feels right to mark my first ten years in the ring by creating the Lynx YOU Anthony Joshua range.''

The Lynx YOU Anthony Joshua line will include a body spray, a body wash, as well as a special Christmas gift pack, which was also created by fragrance expert Ann Gottlieb.

The collection will hit stores later this month, and the star is ''excited'' to see his products hit the shops.

He explained: ''I'm excited to see the products on the shelves.''

And Anthony hopes his merchandise will be a hit with customers.

He added: ''And hope they will help guys to smell great and feel good.''

The Lynx YOU Anthony Joshua is the newest installment in Lynx's Find Your Magic initiative, which was launched to help boost men's confidence.