The 74-year-old actor plays C-3PO in the sci-fi franchise and has confessed that his spouse, Christine Savage, had never watched any of the films before they started dating two decades ago.

Anthony told radio station SiriusXM: ''My wife, when we met 20 years ago, hadn't seen 'Star Wars.'''

He also explained how the numerous celebrities who have had cameos in the films, such as Ed Sheeran and Daniel Craig, are put off featuring in anymore instalments because of the uncomfortable Stormtrooper costume.

Discussing pop star's Ed's cameo appearance in 2019's 'The Rise of Skywalker', he said: ''We had so many guest appearances from people and they all wanted to be in 'Star Wars' and generally they end up dressed as Stormtroopers and they never want to be in another 'Star Wars' movie. Those costumes are not good.''

Anthony also mentioned Prince William and his brother Prince Harry's cameos for 'The Last Jedi' being axed.

He said: ''Prince William and Prince Harry were also stormtroopers for a day but they got cut out.''

Anthony is the only actor to have appeared in all nine of the main 'Star Wars' films and made his final appearance in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

And he has admitted he enjoyed his final time as the golden droid more than in 'The Last Jedi', because in that film he felt like a ''table decoration''.

Anthony also confessed that it was ''the saddest'' exit.

He spilled: ''In 'The Last Jedi' I became a table decoration, which I regretted because C-3PO was worth more than that.

''But he does all sorts of weird stuff in this one.

''It was a delight, a joy!

''I get to go out on a high.

''This is my third ending and I think I'll be saddest about this one.

'Return of the Jedi' was ... well, it had the Ewoks in it, for God's sake.''