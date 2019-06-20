Anthony Carrigan is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the much-anticipated 'Bill & Ted' reboot.
The 36-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Victor Zsasz in the FOX series 'Gotham' and NoHo Hank in the HBO series 'Barry' - will star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the much-anticipated reboot movie, which is slated for release in 2020.
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' actress Samara Weaving and 'Atypical' star Brigette Lundy-Paine will portray Winter and Reeves' respective titular alter-egos Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan's daughters Thea Preston and Billie Logan in the third instalment of the fantasy teen classic this summer.
'Bill & Ted Face The Music' - which follows the two loveable slackers who travel through time - is scheduled for release in summer 2020 and sees Dean Parisot helming a script based on screenplay by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.
Steven Soderbergh is executive producing along with R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli.
Cast wise, William Sadler is set to return as Death.
The 69-year-old actor is back as the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which saw Death challenge Bill the duo in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.
The film's official Twitter account previously confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''
An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.
It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''
