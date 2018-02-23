Anne-Marie's new album 'Speak Your Mind' will be released on April 27.

The 26-year-old pop beauty has kept her fans waiting a long time for her debut record, but she has finally confirmed the release date for the CD, which features hit song 'Heavy' and her recent collaboration with anonymous DJ Marshmello, 'FRIENDS'.

Sharing a pre-order link on Twitter, the 'Alarm' hitmaker wrote: ''OMG my album SPEAK YOUR MIND is officially up for pre order on iTunes RIGHT NOW click the link http://ad.gt/speakyourmind (sic)''

Anne-Marie will embark on a sold out UK headline tour next month, which will include a date at London's Roundhouse on March 22.

And she will be joining Ed Sheeran on his UK & Ireland + European stadium tour this year as his main support, which will include four nights at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking about how inspiring the 'Shape of You' hitmaker was on their last jaunt together last year, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Him just as a person brings everyone a bit better in their day.

''He's just very inspiring.

''I knew he was a great songwriter and performer, but when you actually spend time with him in the studio, it's a bit like, woah, you are actually brilliant and great to be around.''

Ed's cheeky sense of humour helped to reduce her nerves before she faced the 80,000 people waiting in the audience each night.

She added: ''It's quite daunting when you think of the numbers. But Ed's so chill, he's everywhere before and after the gig. He's not like wrapped away somewhere not conversing with people. I see him before gigs, we have a chat and we hang out afterwards.''

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie will be able to bond with Ed's fiancée Cherry Seaborn during her upcoming shows with the 'Perfect' singer.

Ed said recently: ''It's actually really easy for Cherry to come. She works and can't give up her job. But it's gonna be easy because it's weekends and two months of it is in Europe so she can just pop out.''

The full-tracklisting for 'Speak Your Mind' is as follows:

1. Cry

2. Ciao Adios

3. Alarm

4. Trigger

5. Then

6. Perfect

7. FRIENDS

8. Bad Girlfriend

9. Heavy

10. 2002

11. Can I Get Your Number

12. Machine

Deluxe also includes:

13. Breathing Fire

14. Some People

15. Used to Love You

16. Track 16

17. Rockabye