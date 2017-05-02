Anne-Marie is no longer affected by people's ''nasty comments'' because of Christina Aguilera's music.

The 26-year-old pop beauty has opened up about how the 'Beautiful' singer's 2002 LP 'Stripped' - which spawned the hits 'Can't Hold Us Down' and 'Fighter' -

taught her not to take her critics too seriously.

She said: ''I've had to learn not to read all the bad comments, or if you do try and not take it into your soul, body, brain and heart.

''I used to get so many nasty comments when I cut my hair short, and it upset me ... but now it does not affect me.

''Music and lyrics really helped me out, Christina Aguilera's words, all of that 'Stripped' album was so powerful for young women.

''It taught me so much, and the album was so relevant.''

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker is currently supporting Ed Sheeran on the last few dates of his world tour in the UK, and watching the 'Shape of You' singer each night has made her realise that she signed up to a career in pop music to ''have fun''

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I used to take life so seriously, I got so stressed.

''Someone said to me 'Why are you getting so worked up? you started this to have fun' and they were right.

''Me and Ed have so much fun.

''His crowds are so welcoming and seem to be really good people.''

And that's not all the 26-year-old flamed-haired hunk has taught Anne-Marie, he also reminded her how important it is to keep in touch with her parents when she is on the road, something she is thankful for because now they speak every day.

She recently said: ''Ed told me you must always stay in contact with your mum, dad and family.

''You're constantly tweeting reaching out to other people and letting them know you're OK but you aren't talking to the most important people.

''Now I try to talk to them every day.''