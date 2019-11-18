Anne-Marie's new album is about discovering herself.

The 'Heavy' hitmaker has teased that she will be releasing her second record next year, and also revealed what has inspired the follow-up to her 2018 debut LP 'Speak Your Mind'.

Speaking to radio presenter Jordan Lee backstage at Hits Radio Live in Manchester this weekend, she said of her new album: ''It's coming. I am so excited about it, I think all the time as an artist you want to put music out, but I guess there's always a right time.

''So, this year's actually been quite an amazing year for me because I've really learned about myself and just been like, 'Yes, this is who I am now!'

''This is what the new album is.

''The new me I guess!''

The new record - which is as-yet-untitled - will also be followed by a tour.

On what else she has coming up in 2020, she replied: ''Just the new music and then a big tour - thought I'd throw that in there!''

Meanwhile, the 'Friends' hitmaker recently revealed how supporting Ed Sheeran helped build her confidence.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Him just as a person brings everyone a bit better in their day.

''He's just very inspiring.

''I knew he was a great songwriter and performer, but when you actually spend time with him in the studio, it's a bit like, woah, you are actually brilliant and great to be around.''

The flame-haired star's cheeky sense of humour helped to reduce her nerves before she faced the 80,000 people in the audience each night, when she previously supported him in 2017.

She added: ''It's quite daunting when you think of the numbers. But Ed's so chill, he's everywhere before and after the gig. He's not like wrapped away somewhere not conversing with people. I see him before gigs, we have a chat and we hang out afterwards.''