Anne-Marie's next single is a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The 26-year-old pop beauty has been the main support on the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's European and UK leg of his world tour in support of his album 'Divide', and has revealed the pair have teamed up on a song together, which is coming soon.

Speaking on Signal Radio's 'Total Access', the 'Rockabye' signer teased: ''It's obviously just a good song because he is involved in it.

''When I went to do this song with him, that's when I just truly saw the genius.''

The flame-haired hunk, also 26, has been playing a major part in helping Anne-Marie pick her singles.

He chose her current single 'Ciaos Adios' and is very much into the collection of songs she has built up.

She revealed previously: ''He's always saying he loves my music, I've played him almost all the songs I have.''

Earlier this year, the 'Alarm' star revealed she'd been in the studio with Ed.

She said: ''Well we've been friends for so long and ever since the start really I was like 'look we need to get a writing session in,' and he was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah.' We've both been really busy and then I think it was like maybe a couple of months ago he was like 'look, I've got this song, we need to work on it' and soooo ... we worked on it!''