Anne-Marie wants to inspire ''confidence'' with her VO5 partnership.

The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with the haircare brand for the Hair Play Everyday campaign - which coincides with the songstress' debut album Speak Your Mind released on April 27 - aiming to put the fun back into hair styling and the blonde beauty is excited about the products because she loves to play around with her own hairstyles.

Speaking about the year-long partnership, the 'Friends' hitmaker gushed: ''I love experimenting with hairstyles, so to be collaborating with a brand that encompasses music, style and confidence is really exciting. Stay tuned for our upcoming projects!''

The English songstress is unafraid to speak her mind through her influential music, but she also expresses her irreverent spirit and kick-ass attitude through her ever-changing look and the brand chose to team up with the star because they want to inspire their customers to ''push boundaries'' like the singer.

A VO5 marketing manager said: ''As VO5 is a brand built on experimentation, the upcoming collaboration is set to encourage consumers to use the full breadth of the VO5 styling range to push boundaries and play with their look--just like Anne-Marie.''

Anne-Marie's Backstage Hair Essential is the VO5 Tame and Shine Spray - which retails nationwide for £4.40 - because it offers weightless defence against heated styling tools and the super-fine mist is perfect for keeping her hair sleek and free of fly-aways throughout her energetic shows.

To achieve the ''Ciao Adios' singer's easy-to-recreate look, she recommends spraying the mist onto the bristles of a soft brush before combing through the lengths of hair to add hold and amplify shine and gloss.