Anne-Marie has taken up yoga - but is worried she is too fidgety to be able to do the exercises.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker ran a Twitter poll on Tuesday afternoon (18.07.17) asking her followers if they think she will ''love or hate'' the discipline as she was on her way to a class.

She wrote: ''I'm trying yoga later, my first time!! Am I gan hate it or love it? (sic)''

Anne-Marie warned her fellow class mates that they will have a ''difference experience'' as she is sure she will struggle to stay still and stay balanced.

She added: ''I can't stay still for more than 7 seconds so yoga class is gan be a bit of a diff experience for everyone else tonight. (sic)''

While the blonde beauty is embracing her fitness, the same can't be said for her sweet tooth.

The 26-year-old pop star asks for peanut butter and coco pops among other treats on her tour rider.

She recently told BANG Showbiz: ''I always ask for peanut butter and bread and Philadelphia and Coco Pops, almond milk too. I love toast and I love Philadelphia. I think it's just stuff that makes me feel at home and comfortable. I have all the stuff that I have in my fridge on my rider and then I feel great.''

Other than the contents of her fridge, the 'Alarm' singer also relies on her friendly band who make her feel ''comfortable'' when performing live.

Anne-Marie - who performed 'Rockabye' with Clean Bandit - said: ''My band make me feel really happy and comfortable. Trying to keep real. I love touring and I love singing love. I feel at home wherever I am to be honest.''