Anne-Marie has invited her fans to send their fan mail to her new private PO Box address.
Anne-Marie has setup a fan mail service for her fans.
The 'Perfect to Me' hitmaker has invited her loyal following to send their letters to her own letterbox run by her management team, as she love getting handwritten notes from her followers.
Sharing a link to her website, which has the address of the PO Box, she tweeted: I love reading your mail so much I have made a PO Box for it to safely go to http://www.iamannemarie.com/#fanmail (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer - who took home the Best Pop award at Thursday night's (07.03.19) Global Awards in London - recently admitted that her shyness and anxiety worsened once she became a pop star.
Anne-Marie opened up about her battle with self image as a teenager and how she used to ''slap'' make-up on when she was at school and use it as her ''mask''.
She recalled: ''I've struggled with anxiety since I was 12. As a kid, I was confident and carefree, but when I hit my teenage years I became really shy and would always worry about people looking at me.
''I wanted to fit in at school so much that I just did what everyone else did.
''Make-up was my mask: sometimes I'd slap so much on that you couldn't tell what my real face looked like. ''Doing this totally took away my personality and I withdrew into myself.''
The '2002' hitmaker says that the spotlight made her lose her ''confidence'' even more and she still struggles with her nerves when she is faced with a big group of people.
She explained to Glamour UK: ''My shyness got worse at the start of my career.
You'd think being a singer would be good for your confidence but, for me, it was actually the opposite. ''The more people I met, the more anxious I became. ''I was really protective of my feelings and wary of getting mugged off.''
