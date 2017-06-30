Anne-Marie's tour rider consists of sweet treats including peanut butter and Coco Pops cereal.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker will support Justin Bieber at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Sunday (02.06.17) and has revealed the bizarre combination of food she asks for every time she hits the road to make her feel at home.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz ahead of her performance on the main stage, she said: ''I always ask for peanut butter and bread and Philadelphia and Coco Pops, almond milk too. I love toast and I love Philadelphia. I think it's just stuff that makes me feel at home and comfortable. I have all the stuff that I have in my fridge on my rider and then I feel great.''

Other than the contents of her fridge, the 26-year-old pop beauty also relies on her friendly band who make her feel ''comfortable'' when performing live.

Asked what else makes her feel confident in front of a big festival crowd, she said: ''My band make me feel really happy and comfortable. Trying to keep real. I love touring and I love singing love. I feel at home wherever I am to be honest.''

Joining Anne-Marie and Bieber on the bill are rising stars Jain, Mabel Nina Nesbitt, Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, Shepherd, Anna Of The North, Skinny Living and Dagny.

Martin Garrix and Tove Lo were previously confirmed too.

Also performing at BST this July are Phil Collins (June 30), Green Day (July 1), Kings Of Leon (July 6) and The Killers (July 8).