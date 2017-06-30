Anne-Marie says it felt ''surreal'' collecting her Jack Daniels Best Newcomer Award at The O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday (30.06.17).

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker felt privileged to pick up the accolade at the star-studded ceremony at London's Grosvenor House Hotel, and to be in the same room as some of the ''biggest legends'' in the music industry including Barry Gibb, Alice Cooper and Blondie.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Anne-Marie said of the award: ''It feels so good to be amongst some of the biggest legends in music it feels quite surreal. I can't wait to see everyone and actually be close to them, I'm not going to get too close because they'll probably call the police.''

The 26-year-old beauty plans on keeping her prize in her bedroom so she can wake up everyday and feel motivated by her achievement.

She said: ''I'm going to put it somewhere where I wake up and can see it every day. Whenever I won a karate competition, I used to have a trophy there to remind me that I've done something really amazing. With music you don't really get that much until you win an award like this, it is going to be a big thing for me.''

The biggest award went to Dame Shirley Bassey, the recipient of the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award, who said she was ''incredibly touched'' to be bestowed with the honour.

Blondie were handed the American Express Icon Award while Phil Collins, 66, picked up the Amazon Outstanding Achievement Award.

Chic legend Nile Rodgers was recognised with the Raymond Weil International Award,

Best Female Award went to 30-year-old Scottish soprano Emeli Sande and the Royal Albert Hall Best Group Act to folk group Mumford & Sons.

Other winners included 56-year-old legendary DJ Pete Tong, the recipient of the Innovation Award, and Alexander Armstrong, 47, who received the PPL Classical Award at the star-studded ceremony.

The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, which has been running for 42 years, has raised nearly £10 million to fund the Nordoff Robbins charity who provide music therapy for people of all ages.