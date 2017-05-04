Anne-Marie says being ''good at talking about her feelings'' makes her a good songwriter.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker is a very ''open person'' and feels that informs her songwriting but admits she struggled with ''figuring out the structure of writing a song'' at first.

She said: ''It works in my favour that I'm quite an open person. I've always been good at talking about my feelings; that helps with writing songs. It did take time figuring out the structure of writing a song or what melody works better, but it's a good process.''

The 26-year-old singer likes to write about her own experiences as it makes her performance of the track better as she has experienced it on a personal level.

She added: ''I think a massive part is writing your own stuff. I don't think I could write about something I've never experienced or felt; all my songs are about things I've been through. I feel like if I've written a song about something I haven't experienced I wouldn't be able to perform it properly and people would be able to see that.

''People can see right through that. I feel the song every time I sing it. It never gets boring, it's fresh every time. That's really important. Hopefully the songs relate to other people so they can feel it as well.''

And Anne-Marie detailed about her own experiences of being cheated on her new album.

She told Paper magazine: ''Well 'Alarm' was about a boy that cheated on me and when I found out I wondered if I should give him another chance. I used to give a lot of chances to people hoping they would become better people, but this one didn't.

''Then two months later you get to this stage where you're completely over it and you end up looking at them in a completely different way; that's what 'Ciao Adios' is about, just being completely done with that person. I didn't write the two together in order to put one out straight after another, but it just happened.''