Anne-Marie is insecure about her double chin.

The 'Alarm' hitmaker has admitted she feels there is a lot of pressure on women in music to look perfect, and admits she dreads red carpet appearances because she fears she won't look as good as everyone else.

She spilled: ''I do feel pressure to look good.

''But that's just not going to happen because I have a double chin and I can't pose.

''It's such a struggle. I watch some women and they just know how to do it.

''There's so much to think about hundreds of cameras at every angle ... I think, 'Oh my god, my double chin.'''

However, the 26-year-old beauty has vowed to be the person to change people's perception of what a pop star should look like.

The 'Ciao Adios' singer regularly uploads photos of herself without make-up on to social media to show it's OK not to look your best all the time.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''I don't want to have to look good all the time - that's not realistic.''

''I'm slowly break that thing of what people expect, whether that is posting a few videos on social media without make-up, or walking in baggy, un-styled clothes.

''Hopefully they can just accept me as normal.''

It comes after Anne revealed she has several inkings on her body which are handwritten by the people who have taught her a lesson in life.

One of them is the word forgiveness, as the singer admits she sometimes finds it too hard to forgive people.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said previously: ''All of my tattoos are written by the people who have taught me what the thing is. My best friend taught me a lot about forgiveness so this is his handwriting. I do forget to forgive sometimes so it's good to have it on my shoulder to remind me. The tattoos will go on and on. I've got 'trust' tattooed on me and I have a tattoo on my finger that's for my parents. I just love to get stuff that's really meaningful. I want my tattoos to be a story of my life.''