Annie-Marie has opened up about her battle with anxiety and how ''overwhelming'' it can be walking into a room full of people.
Anne-Marie's shyness and anxiety worsened once she became a pop star.
The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker has opened up about her battle with self image as a teenager and how she used to ''slap'' make-up on when she was at school and use it as her ''mask''.
She recalled: ''I've struggled with anxiety since I was 12. As a kid, I was confident and carefree, but when I hit my teenage years I became really shy and would always worry about people looking at me.
''I wanted to fit in at school so much that I just did what everyone else did.
''Make-up was my mask: sometimes I'd slap so much on that you couldn't tell what my real face looked like. ''Doing this totally took away my personality and I withdrew into myself.''
The '2002' hitmaker says that the spotlight made her lose her ''confidence'' even more and she still struggles with her nerves when she is faced with a big group of people.
She explained to Glamour UK: ''My shyness got worse at the start of my career.
You'd think being a singer would be good for your confidence but, for me, it was actually the opposite. ''The more people I met, the more anxious I became. ''I was really protective of my feelings and wary of getting mugged off.''
The 27-year-old star credits her first tour with 'These Days' hitmakers Rudimental and looking to fellow female stars and seeing how ''happy'' and ''comfortable'' they are in their own skin with helping her to ''regain'' her confidence
She said: ''Four years ago, I went on tour with drum-and-bass band Rudimental, who were the first people to see potential in me.
''They taught me so much and I started to regain my confidence.
''Then one day, on our bus, I looked over at Bridgette [Amofah, from Rudimental].
''She seemed completely happy and comfortable to be on her own, and in her own world.
''I remember thinking, 'Wow, there's no barrier there. ''She doesn't care what people think.' It made me want to break down my self-conscious barriers, too.''
The 'Rewrite The Stars' hitmaker says she is ''on a journey'' with her anxiety, which she has sought therapy for, as she still worries that people won't like her when she walks into a room or enjoy her concerts - but she says that being open and talking to other people about how she is feeling has been invaluable.
She said: ''As well as getting therapy, I looked at other women who were close to me - such as Jaz [Jazmin Sherman], my manager, and Jenn [Jennifer Decilveo], who I wrote my first album with.
''They embrace who they are, which has inspired confidence in me.
''It's been a journey - and one that I'm still on - my brain is overactive and I go through weird phases with myself.
''I struggle with walking into new places and anxious thoughts often flood my mind, such as whether people will enjoy my performances.
''It can be overwhelming, but talking to people helps, and I learn a lot from everyone I meet.
''The more I'm pushed out of my comfort zone, the more I see that what I'm worried about will actually be fine.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
'Lung Bread For Daddy', a phrase appropriated from a friend and referring to a request for a cigarette, is a multi-faceted journey through the life...
Andrew Bird has named his newest song after the Greek king Sisyphus, and he's release a new video with a similar sentiment.
Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.