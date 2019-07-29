Anne-Marie played an impromptu hotel set after she was forced to axe her performance in South Korea, due to a ''structurally unsafe'' stage.

The '2002' hitmaker was scheduled to play the Holiday Land Festival in Paradise City on Sunday (28.07.19) and was left ''annoyed'' after the performance was called off.

In a video posted on her Twitter page, Anne-Marie explained: ''Hello everyone.

''I don't really know what's going on, but I've been told that the stage I was performing on was structurally unsafe so I'm not going to be able to go on.

''I've been waiting for confirmation this whole time. I know that one stage has already been shut down, but yeah, I'm not allowed to go on.

''I'm so annoyed. I'm just gonna cry in my room the whole night.

''But I will be back to see my Korean fans, I love you so much.

''I'm so sorry about today, but it wasn't up to me.

''And if it was up to me, I'd still be down there performing, but I've been told not to do it.''

Moments later, the 28-year-old British pop star invited her Korean fans to a nearby hotel for an intimate and ''free'' performance later that evening.

She tweeted: ''KOREA. Rubik lounge at Paradise City Main Hotel 11.30pm TONIGHT.

''BE THERE. I AM PUTTING ON A SHOW!!!!!!! (sic)''

When asked if a ticket was required to gain entry, Anne-Marie replied: ''Dont need tickets EVERYONE IS WELCOME! (sic)''